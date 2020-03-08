January 30, 1944 ~ March 3, 2020
Wayne M Barney age 76 of Ogden, Our Beloved, Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend, retired from his earthly journey peacefully in his sleep on March 3, 2020.
He was born on January 30, 1944, first child to Alfred Wayne Barney and Carol Dean Minchey (both deceased). He is survived by his brother, Gary Lynn Barney (Gayle) and sister, Sharon Ann Barney Hunt (Terry). He was preceded in death by brother, Douglas Alan Barney, and sister Tamera Kay Barney. He is also survived by bonus sibling Randy Bruce Minchey (Sue) and preceded in death by bonus siblings, Pamela Taft, Kim Miya and Judy Dusenberry.
He married Phyllis Crosthwait and together they had 3 children, Timothy Wayne Barney, Tanya Barney Epps (Ray) and Travis Scott Barney (deceased)
He later married Jean Thompson (deceased) and had two children Terry Jack Collier and Tracy Jennifer Barney.
Wayne graduated from Davis High and was a member of the LDS Church.
Dad was always a hard worker and was employed at many jobs in his lifetime. He had a love for cars, enjoyed fishing and was known as a jack of all trades and fixer of many things.
His greatest joys in life were his 18 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren that he assisted and was hands on in raising many of them. He was a kind and loving soul and took care of many. Dad had a big bark and if he didn't like something he wasn't shy in letting you know. His door was always open for everyone along with a hot pot of coffee, during the good times and the hard times. His home and love was a safe place to many.
Dad had the nickname of Mr. Jones for his carefree ways, thinking and ability to fix and repair anything. His heart was always bigger than his wallet.
Dad it will be the most difficult task to carry on without you, but we seek comfort in the love you gave us and countless others, that you are free of all earthly struggles, that you are rejoicing in a heavenly reunion with our precious loved ones and will be watching over each of us.
A special thanks to Gary, Gayle, Sharon and Symbii Health for your love and help with Dad's final days.
At Dad's request there will be no formal services. His request was to be cremated