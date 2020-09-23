Wayne Richard Bates
August 1, 1940 - September 21, 2020
Wayne Richard Bates, our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away in his home on September 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer since 2000. He was born August 1, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to his loving parents, Vern & Grace Heiner Bates. He was the oldest of three children, including two surviving sisters, Lois Coffee and Bonnie Coop. Wayne was a graduate of Morgan High School where he met his high school sweetheart Lea Ann Creager Bates. They were married on July 31, 1959 and recently celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary.
Dad's work ethic was unsurpassed where he farmed as a teenager, worked at the Wilson Meat Packing Plant just out of high school, worked at Thiokol, Marquart, and Hill Air Force Base as a Sheetmetal mechanic on the F-16 and other aircraft for over 28 Years. After retirement, he was sought out to transport, repair, and upgrade, aircraft that are now displayed at some of the Air Force Base museums across the nation. He routinely held two jobs most of his adult life and also worked part-time at Browning Arms mink farm for 13 years.
He was considered a master carpenter and a metal specialist. Wayne built his own home, gave of his time freely to help several of his friends build their homes, as well as his children's and grandchildren's homes. One of his greatest legacies was patiently teaching his family skills in mechanics, carpentry, and metal fabrication, passing on his years of experience to future generations.
Wayne loved spending time with his family in the outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, camping and discovering new areas riding ATVs and UTVs. He had a love of animals including the German Short Hair dogs, always by his side while farming.
He was known as "Gramps" and was loved by his granddaughter's softball teams. He knew how to inspire confidence and encourage the girls to know that they were appreciated. Dad for many you will hold a special memory and place in our hearts. He didn't just tell you how to live, he showed you and for this, we will be eternally grateful.
In his 80 years, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. It was our pleasure to be part of 8 decades of family memories, 960 months of happiness, 4,174 weeks of love, 29,220 days of wisdom, and 701,280 hours of laughter. Dad, your wink and quick wit one-liners will be sorely missed. He was 1 wonderful husband, had 2 incredible children, 7 amazing grandchildren, and 6 marvelous great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Lea Ann Bates; his two children, Annette Bates and Terry (Susie) Bates; his seven grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Hodson, Casey Hodson, Ashley (Brock) Meibos, Brock Bates, Keisha Timpke, Kailey Bates, and Bryce Bates; and his six great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Gracie, Krew, Jett, Tate, and Bexley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Vern Bates, and his grandparents, Thomas Richard and Dora Bates and Royal and Wealtha Heiner.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary (45 W 200 N St, Morgan, UT 84050). A funeral will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 pm in the Milton Church (1255 N Morgan Valley Drive, Morgan Ut) with a viewing from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at South Morgan Cemetery.
