Wayne Robert Dilworth
1936 ~ 2020
Wayne Robert Dilworth passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, December 17, 2020 due to renal failure and multiple myeloma. He was 84 years old. Wayne was born October 30, 1936 in Carey, Idaho to Ruth Opal Cross and A Tracy Dilworth. He was the youngest of five children.
He spent his younger years in Meridian, Idaho. The family moved to Roseburg, Oregon when he began the eighth grade and he graduated from high school there. After working the summer in the woods, he joined the U.S. Army 3rd Armor Division. He spent three years in Germany. Upon his discharge from the army he relocated to Reno, Nevada, where his family had moved.
He was a ski-lift operator for the Winter Olympics held in Squaw Valley, (probably the only ski-lift operator who had never been on a pair of skis). He began working for the Southern Pacific Railroad across the Nevada desert for 21 years as a surveyor. When he was laid off, he began his career at Hill Air Force Base as a weapons mechanic. After 26 years, he retired from the base at the age of 71.
He married Carol Graves in Reno, Nevada, and they had one son Rodney. They later divorced, and subsequently Wayne married Lindy Rylean Martindale Roberts, acquiring two step daughters, Tori and Kristi.
Wayne was an avid gun enthusiast, having acquired five guns by the age of 13. During his high school days, he worked part time at the local gun store. He enjoyed collecting guns, ammo, and setting up at gun shows throughout his life. He loved to travel and had visited all of the states in America except Florida and Georgia, which he will do in his next life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest brother, Roy and his oldest sister, Maureen. He is survived by his 92 year old brother, Dee (wife Marie) and his 86 year old sister, Afton. He is also survived by his son, Rodney (wife Melynda), step daughters, Tori Penrod, and Kristi Ericksen (husband Bret). He leaves behind 11 grandchildren who will miss him immensely.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Military honors will be observed. He will be laid to rest in EastLawn Memorial Hills Garden Cemetery, Provo, Utah.
The family would like to thank Hospice For Utah, especially Debbie, Serena, Tammy, and Russ for their exceptional care of Wayne at the end of his life. We are grateful for all the doctors and nurses involved in Wayne's long term care over the past year.
