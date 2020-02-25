August 7, 1947 ~ February 23, 2020
Wayne "Tony" Elwin Taylor, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1947, in Pocatello, ID, and raised in Brigham City, Layton, and Hooper. He was the son of Wayne Elwin, Sr. and Eloise Martin Taylor. Tony attended schools all over but graduated from Box Elder High School.
He was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam in the Infantry and was awarded the Purple Heart three times.
Tony married Virginia Nelson and they had five children. They later divorced. Tony married the love of his life, Lona Kay Jensen on October 4, 1982 in Ogden. Lona loved Tony's kids like her own. They enjoyed horseback riding, boating, hunting, and fishing together. Tony was a professional driver, working for Circle A Construction and most recently for Gravel Masters. He will be remembered most for his helpfulness and sarcastic humor.
Tony is survived by his wife, Lona K. Taylor of Farr West; sons, Toby Taylor of St. George, Corey (Nicki) Taylor of Brigham City, Heath (Cassie) Taylor of North Ogden, Trenton "TJ" Taylor of Arizona, and Tami Taylor of Brigham City; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carla Tully of California, Utana (Bernie) Nielsen of Elwood, Rhea Bond of Fruit Heights, Penny (Andy) Cordova of Colorado, and Todd Taylor of Elwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Danita; and brother, Kim.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
