On December 17, 2019, Wendell Nephi Christensen, sweet husband, extraordinary father, kind grandfather, and daring flyboy, left the confines of this life to pursue higher dreams. He is missed by his wife, Mary Rosalie (Swenson) Christensen who has loved his secure presence in their 68 years of marriage. Likewise, his five daughters Wendy (Mark) Rawlings, Debby (Mark) Dupree, Cindy Barlow, Julie (Monte) Pierce, and Peggy (Bruce) Royer miss his wise counsel and comforting hugs. His 27 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren remember him as the gentle giant with a twinkle in his eye who told stories, sang songs, and supported them in their goals and missions.
As a child Wendell grew up learning the value of hard work, frugality, and honesty^qualities he modeled and valued. As a teen his family moved from Mt. Pleasant to Provo, Utah, where he became a grocery clerk in his father's store. It was in Provo he met Rosalie who became his sweetheart; and, after a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the California North Mission, his wife.
Although Wendell graduated with a BS degree in Chemistry from BYU, his first career was as a pilot in the Air Force. Flying was second nature to him and he especially loved pulling G's and doing Top Gun acrobatics in military planes. After eight years with the Air Force, Wendell joined the Air Force reserve and began a successful career at Thiokol as a chemist. After 31 years, and with several patents under his belt, he retired to devote his life to church and community service and his family. He and his wife, Rosalie, served three missions to Spain, Madrid; Santiago, Chile Temple Mission; and extended to serve as missionaries on Easter Island. His callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been many and varied and served to bless others while increasing his considerable talents and testimony.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Juanita (Sanderson), one daughter, Nita Leone Christensen, and his five siblings, Cleo Haroldsen, Joan Bills, Rex, Don, and Lloyd Christensen.
As family, we are grateful beyond words for Wendell and Rosalie's ward family (24th Ward) who have shown constant unconditional love, and to The Gables, in Brigham City, for their compassionate service, guidance, skill, and support for Wendell in his final years. We invite all who knew Wendell to join us for a celebration of his life Saturday, December 28 2019, at 10 AM at Brigham City 24th Ward Chapel, 650 Anderson Drive.
Viewings will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City and on Saturday at the church from 9:00 to 9:40 a.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County. Send condolences to: