1930 ~ 2020
Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and friend, Wesley Elbert Marble, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ogden Regional Medical Center, causes incident to age.
He was born on August 16, 1930, in Eagar, Arizona a son of John Elbert and Matilda Belle Conder Marble.
Wesley married Mary Margaret Shelley on October 06, 1953, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. She preceded him in death on May 27, 1984. He met Norma Clark Woodward at Thiokol and they married at the end of 1984. They served an LDS Mission to Adelaide Australia from 1995 to 1997. He also served in various callings, was the Branch President for Pioneer Care Center and Sunday School President.
He was amazing with people, and a favorite of his nieces and nephews, he loved telling stories, and entertaining them. Wesley enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzles, singing and yodeling, playing the harmonica, gardening, and enjoyed traveling. He loved to drive and visiting extended family.
He was a hard worker had numerous jobs, including Milky Way Hereford Cattle Company, Milkman at Midway Dairy, Fire Chief (Joseph City, AZ), driving a Mail Truck, Logging in the Arizona Forest, service station attendant, and retired from Morton Thiokol in 1995 as a Non Destructive Test X-Ray Technician.
Surviving are his children: Gaylene (Mark) White; Gordon (Helen) Marble; Kristine Marble; Diana (Greg) Isham; Sandra (Derek) Dietze; step children: Lily "Nancy" Portz; Paul (Mary) Woodward; Joan McClain; Mary (Hal) Barfuss; 39 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and five sisters: Kathleen Bowler, Lovina (John) Bowman, Eleanor Gardner, Mary Harden and Thelora Cruz.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; his second wife, Norma; one daughter, Sheri Marble; one step daughter, Jan Wilson, one grandson, Isaac Dietze one step grand daughter Shelley Barfuss Jensen, one sister, Lendora Goodwin and one brother John Henry Marble.
The family would like to thank Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital, Sunridge Assisted Living Center, the incredible care he received at McKay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City LDS 6th Ward Chapel, 105 W. Fishburn Drive.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.
Send condolences to gfc-utah.com