Wesley Harold Wilcox retired from his earthly life and passed peacefully into his heavenly home in the presence of his family on January 2, 2021. Wesley was born October 20, 1939 to Harold and Thelma (Walker) Wilcox, the third of four children.
His growing years were happily spent on the family farm in Syracuse with his brother Blair, sisters Marilyn and Kristie, and many special dogs. He learned his hard work ethic there which he applied his entire life. He enjoyed many things as years went by: fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, games, puzzles, and basketball. He was an avid BYU and Jazz fan.
He graduated from Davis High School and also Weber College. He served a church mission to the Northwestern States. Upon arriving home, he continued his courtship with Renee Kearl. They were married in the Salt Lake temple on March 1, 1962. He has been devoted to his wife of 58 years and to his ever growing family. He is the father of 5, grandfather of 21, and great grandfather of 8.
After graduating from the University of Washington in Seattle, receiving his DDS (Doctor of Dental Science), he opened his practice in Layton, Utah. He practiced dentistry for 50 years before retiring and selling his practice. He then spent six years as a professor teaching at Roseman Dental School in South Jordan. The opportunity to teach his profession to others was a gift to him.
Wes was an active member of the Layton Rotary Club and supported this type of community service.
His church service has been one of total devotion to Heavenly Father in any capacity he was called to. He was a devoted reader of the Book of Mormon. His last calling as ward organist brought him much enjoyment.
Wes is survived by his wife Renee; his children Darren (Tami), Cheryl (Blake) Chandler, Janice (Wes) Johnson, Douglas (Laurie), and Bryce (Staci); as well as 21 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his sister Kristie. Wes was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Thelma Wilcox, his brother Blair, and his sister Marilyn.
Wes was a man of integrity, a great leader, mentor and friend.
The family wishes to thank the many skilled doctors and nurses in the IHC Trauma Intensive Care Unit, CNS Home Health, as well as Dr. Griffin and Dr. Asarai.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
