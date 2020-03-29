Wesley "Wes"^Paul Shelton

February 22, 1932 ~ March 23, 2020
Wesley Paul Shelton, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Nowatta, Oklahoma on February 22, 1932, the son of Leslie Paul and Ella Margaret Newton Shelton.
Wes served in the U.S. Army from November 28, 1950, to November 27, 1953, and was a medic on the front lines in Korea - He was a true hero.
After the service, he returned home and began his career as a lifelong baker and was second to none. He was very well known and respected in the field.
On April 24, 1981, he married his best friend, Diane Storey in Evanston WY, together they opened Shelton's Bakery which was his lifelong dream. Wes had many hobbies he enjoyed baking, baking, baking and of course making his specialty donuts.
Wes was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend and would do anything for anyone. He had the philosophy in life "to be kind to others and expect nothing in return," he was a perfect mentor and example and will be sorely missed by all. We love and miss you - soar with the eagles until we meet again.
Wes is survived by his wife, Diane Shelton of Pleasant View; sons, Steve Shelton of Draper and Scott DeVoe of Ogden; daughters, Sue (Eric) Smith of Hooper and Shari Shelton Bowman of Ogden; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Donna) Shelton of Layton and sister, Jeannie Jensen of Sterling WV. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charlie Shelton.
Private family services will be held, interment Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: