Weston C. Dahl, Layton, Utah, passed away unexpectedly following surgery on June 4, 2020, after being injured in a fall. He loved his family and loved being in the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Drake Dahl, their six children and spouses, 46 grandchildren (including spouses), and 45 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Orchard Grove Ward, 2680 E. Cherry Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com