Wilbert P "Bill" Drake

August 14, 1935 ~ July 1, 2019
Wilbert P Drake, 83, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Roy, Utah.
He was born August 14, 1935, in Ogden, Utah to Wilburt A. Drake and Mary Phillips Drake.
He joined the Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1959 at Petty Officer 3rd Class. After the Navy, he worked at Hill Air Force Base until he retired. For most of his retired life, Bill was a selfless caregiver to both his parents and his Auntie. He enjoyed square dancing, camping, and gardening. Bill's children were his dogs and his fish.
He is survived by his brother, Lyle Drake; sister, Marylinda (Drake) Clompton; and several nieces and nephews, including Wendy (Drake) Trickey. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale (Corky) Drake, and Don W. Drake.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Garden of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
