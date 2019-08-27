April 13, 1933 ~ August 25, 2019
WILFORD "Big Wil" KRANENDONK, born April 13, 1933, in Wilson Lane, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 25, 2019. Big Wil lived his entire life in Utah, except while serving in the US Navy. He was a loving husband to Edith Karadeema for 63 years. Together they had five children: Carol (Ronnie) Roylance; Barbara Clark; David L. Kranendonk; Wilford (Carri) Kranendonk; and Sandi (Dan) Cargill.
Big Wil served in the US Navy on the USS Rexburg during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged and returned to Utah where he worked various jobs, finally retiring from work at Hill Air Force Base.
He and Edith were active in the First Baptist Church of Ogden. He loved to fish, camp, and spend time with his family. He was a Cubs fan.
Big Wil is survived by his wife, three siblings, four children, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and his son David.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff of George E. Wahlen Ogden Veteran's Home and that of Encompass Health Hospice, as well as Pastor Steve Tharp.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 29th at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Baptist Church of Ogden on behalf of Big Wil.
Condolences may be shared at: