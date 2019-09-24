February 12, 1944 ~ September 13, 2019
Wilford C. Williams, son of Verl W. and Barbara Williams, born February 12, 1944, died September 13, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Williams; daughter, Terrie Kauffman (Tom); sons, Todd Williams and Troy Williams. Six granddaughters (grandpa's six-pack), two step-grandsons, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sharlett; sister-in-law, Sandy; two brother-in-laws, Ray and Grant, and one very special mother-in-law, Helen.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, September 27, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary
Cremation Services will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
