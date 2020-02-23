We begin today without our husband, father, and grandfather. For 95 years, we had one of the best. It seems strange that he isn't here because he was always close by, always available, always present. He was our source of comfort and advice. We knew if we ever needed him, he'd be there.
Wilford Douglas Wilson (Doug) passed away on February 19, 2020. He was born to Wilford Emmett and Margaret Schwab Wilson on March 11, 1924.
Doug graduated from Ogden High School where he met the love of his life, Erma Hartley. They were married on August 10, 1944. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 11, 1964.
When he was 18, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served for three years during World War II. He attended Naval Aviation Flight Training at San Luis Obisbo University in CA, and Quilla Jr. College in Thatcher, AZ, where he flew his first solo flight. He was assigned as a Flight Engineer and Navigator.
He completed a 3-year apprentice training (Floriculture) at Miller Floral and studied Botany at Weber State College. He established the Garden Floral Shop in 1948, and then in 1953, he went to work for Mountain Fuel Supply Company in the construction department and retired as the Business Office Manager after 30 years of service. After he retired, he and Erma enjoyed traveling with the Questarians, a retiree group. He also served for 20 years on the Weber County Merit Board.
Doug was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he taught Mutual for eight years. He was financial clerk for five Bishops and also for the first LDS Stake in Ogden Valley.
He served the Town of Huntsville in various positions for 30 years; the last four as Mayor, and he and his Town Board succeeded in obtaining the South Branch of the Weber County Library and provided the property for it. He was intermediary for procuring natural gas for Huntsville. He also instituted obtaining American Flags for display on notable holidays for the town. He was a member of the American Legion.
He loved camping with his family, fishing, making beautiful wood frames, and sitting on the porch shooting the breeze with whoever stopped by.
Doug is survived by his wife, daughter-in-law, Nancy Wilson, Huntsville, daughter, LeAnn Tracy (Steve), Plain City, sons David Ben Wilson (JaNeil), Farmington, and Kurt D. Wilson, Huntsville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grand children. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael H. Wilson, his parents, brother Marlow Dean Wilson, and sister Doris Jill Warner.
A private family service was held at Myers Mortuary in Ogden. Interment at the Huntsville Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: