Will Hicks
1950 - 2021
Willard - William "Will" Richard Hicks, 70, passed away January 26, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. Will was born February 15, 1950 in Van Horn, Texas the son of Margaret Rowe and Roy Lamar Hicks. He met the love of his life Julaine Lott, while working in Nevada, whom he married on May 11, 1970. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2020.
Will worked for Granite Construction for 35 plus years as a foreman. He retired at the age of 62 in 2012. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and liked to watch Nascar. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He also loved his dog Lenny. He took pride in his family and taking care of his yard.
Will is survived by his wife Julaine; his daughters Shaunnae Black (Richard), Amber Hicks (Joel) and Kimberly Murray (Daniel) and his 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers and a sister.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
The family would like to give thanks to the nurses at McKay Dee Hospital for the wonderful care they gave Will.
