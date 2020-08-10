Willa D. (Gregory) Rogers
October 17, 1933 ~ August 1, 2020
Willa passed away peacefully at home with her family on Aug 1, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born October 17, 1933 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Walter and Elsie Gregory. Willa was the youngest of 6 sisters. They were a strong hard-working family. Willa was very proud of her Oklahoma heritage, and being an "Okie". Willa graduated from El Reno High School, and held a variety of jobs throughout her life. Some of her favorite jobs included the movie theaters in El Reno when she was young and Convergys (Nice Corp.) after moving to Utah where she developed lifelong bonds with so many people.
Willa married Ray M. Rogers from Clinton, Oklahoma. They had one daughter, Rayla, one granddaughter, Taylee. We are forever grateful to our Mom and "Grammy." She was an amazing person. She will be remembered for her love of family, strength, candor, humor, and many talents.
A celebration of Willa's life will be held on Thursday Aug. 13th, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the MTC Park & Botanical Gardens in Ogden. Friends and family are invited to join us at this casual get together.
