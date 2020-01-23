October 20, 1957 ~ January 21, 2020
William (Bill) Earl English, 62, died January 21, 2020, at McKay-Dee hospital after a valiant fight against diabetes. He was born on October 20, 1957, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Paul and Anne English. Bill was a loving husband and father, living with his wife Debby in Layton, Utah.
Bill married Debby 32 years ago and together they had a beautiful daughter, Katy. Bill would tell you he was the original "Mr. Mom."^
He spent his days listening to music, talking on the phone to Debby, doing laundry, and making sure everybody was taken care of.
He enjoyed camping, traveling, and being with friends. Despite all the challenges he faced, Bill was the most amazing man. He never was afraid to try anything ^ from driving snowmobiles to jumping off cliffs at Lake Powell.
Bill is survived by his wife, Debby; daughter, Katy (Chris); sister, Paula (Rick) Miller; father-in-law, Jess Johnson; mother-in-law, Bobby Johnson; sister-in-law, Misty (Matt) Friend; nephew, Stephen (Janet) Turner; and five great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Paul; mother, Anne; nephew, Lance (Kim) Turner; and great-niece, Lyssa Turner.
Bill requested no funeral or viewing, but we'd like to celebrate the great life he lived on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Christian Life Center, 2352 East HWY 193, Layton, Utah from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the National Kidney Foundation in Bill's honor.
^Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, "Holy crap.....what a ride!"^^
Condolences may be sent to the family at: