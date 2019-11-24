September 9, 1945 ~ November 21, 2019
William "Bill"Edward Thomas III, 74, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, from CNS Lymphoma (brain cancer).
Bill was born September 9, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah the eldest son of William Ezra Thomas Jr. and Minnie Helen Palmquist.
He lived his entire life in Clearfield, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1963. He attended Stevens Henager College and served in the United States Air Force. Bill retired from the IRS after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his only sister, Carole Sue Carden, Denver, CO; and his only brother David A. (Elaine) Thomas, Roy. Bill never had any children so he loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own, they are: Cheryl (George) Racz, Grant Carden, both of Denver, CO; Brenda Bigelow, Elko, NV; Donnell (Kevin) Jones, Deborah (Blake) Westbroek, Jared (Brandi) Thomas, Joel (Heidi) Thomas and Jana (Jeremy) Morris, all of Utah.
Also surviving are 19 great-nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers-in-law, Walt Bigelow, James R. Carden and niece, Carla Ann Carden.
Bill loved watching T.V., especially baseball with his mother. His favorite team was the Old Milwaukee now known as the Atlanta Braves. He spent most of his life taking care of his mother and her roses.
He was a Chevy man, a fan of Mickey Mouse and an avid bowler but above all things, he enjoyed ice cream and being with his family. Even though Bill spent the last 17 years of his life living alone, he was surrounded by his family often and spent many family celebrations with them. His nieces often called him "handsome"which always brought a smile to his face.
Bill was a member of the Clearfield Community Church. He spent many years serving and receiving service from his friends at the church.
The family would like to thank Utah Senior Planning, as well as the staff at CNS Hospice, especially Danita Toyn. A sincere note of appreciation is also extended to Cheryl Stewart and the administration and care staff at the Heritage Park Care Center in Roy.
Everyone who met Bill enjoyed taking care of him and gave Bill the very best of care towards his "comfort of life". His brother, David, is thankful for all of the friends and family that we're able to visit him daily during his last months of his earthly life.
In honor of my brother, Bill, who was a kind and loving son, brother, uncle and friend who loved hugs and kisses more than any other gift, please take a moment and hug someone today.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: