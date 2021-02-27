William "Bill" Lewis Hadlock
1935 - 2021
Together Again
Our beloved Cowboy, Father and Grandfather was called home on February 24, 2021 to join his wife Eileen. He was born June 9, 1935 in Ogden a son of Leona Wilson and Lloyd Hadlock. He lived in Liberty his entire life. He married Eileen Nielsen in Liberty on June 14, 1956; she preceded him in death in 2011.
He dedicated 54 years at the Bar B Ranch in Eden. He previously worked at the Ogden Stock Yards. He lived a great life doing what he loved to do, working on his ranch and the Bar B Ranch. He enjoyed helping his neighbors.
He served as President of the Wasatch Slopes Chariot Association. He was awarded the National Cowboy of the Year by the National Cowboy Association.
Bill was an amazing and delightful character. His wit was loved by all.
He is survived by his children Bill (Jami) Hadlock, Lawson (Kat) Hadlock, Sheri (Scott) Ramsey, Sidney (Jim) Bowen, Lex (Carri) Hadlock; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Huntsville Stake Center, 6500 E. 1900 No. where a viewing will be held on Sunday, February 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. and Monday prior from 9:40 to 10:40 p.m. Interment, the Liberty Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed, to watch go to Bill's obituary on Myers Mortuaries website www.myers-mortuary.com at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.