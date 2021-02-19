William "Bill" Penn Rizley
December 31, 1933 ~ February 13, 2021
Bill was born December 31, 1933 in Dyersberg, TN. He joined the Air Force in 1952. While stationed in the Ogden area, he met the love of his life, Shirley Richardson, shortly after they were married September 20, 1956 and lived in the Ogden area for 63 years. He worked at HAFB as a civilian employee for 38 years and retired in 1989. He had started a second career with Sears in the Hardware/Paint Department for 47 years.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Richardson Rizley; his four children, Mark (Gayle) Rizley, Centerville; Machelle Canfield, Clinton; Larry (Trudi) Rizley, West Haven; Dena Stewart (Frank Rubio) Centerville. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in law, Phyliss Richardson, Sharon Richardson, Carol Richardson (Kent) Bingham; brother-in law, Glen (Heather) Richardson; many nieces and nephews. He especially loved visiting with Kay Moon, Sandra Smith, Joe Morris and Tom Morris.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Ogden City Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed by scrolling to the bottom of Bill's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.