William (Bill) Van Noy Taylor
1942 - 2020
William (Bill) Van Noy Taylor passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 at the age of 78 in his home. He was born in Ogden, Utah on March 6, 1942 to Harold Joseph Taylor and Anna Mary Van Noy Taylor. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School and earned his bachelor's degree in English from Utah State University.
Although he never married, he was a family man through and through. Bill and two of his 3 brothers were louder than any family placed on this earth. His laughter, jokes and threats about gypsies, were endless and a source of constant humor to his family. His home was the meeting place for holidays, inviting the entire family and usually a loner or two. He was a kind and generous uncle to his nieces and nephew and supported them in many of their endeavors, especially education, throughout their lives. He was generous with others and opened his home several times to the underserved.
Bill and his brothers Clark and Doug were always trying to outspeak each other whenever they were together. All of them over 6 feet tall and loud as could be. His younger brother Joe, after surviving 3 boisterous and loud brothers, is the quiet one in comparison. At weddings Bill was the dance master, entertaining all the guests with his style and confidence. His endurance was amazing. Everybody loved Bill.
After serving with The Peace Corps in The Philippines, Bill began his teaching career with Ogden Schools in 1967.
Bill was one of those teachers who were never forgotten by any student with whom he came in contact, and there were thousands of them over his 41-year teaching career at Ogden High School. He was known affectionately as "Wild Bill" to many of his students because of his booming voice and window rattling laugh. He was quick witted and creative, and he had the uncanny ability to keep his classes engaged through his use of humor, if not riotous hilarity, in his incredibly special classroom style.
Hanging out with Wild Bill was like being in the company of a rock star because he was instantly recognized and greeted warmly by current and former students wherever he went. He invariably took young teachers under his wing and taught them to navigate their way through the complex world of public education politics, and we're sure that many teachers owe their ability to cope with that world to the wise counsel they got from Bill.
He thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world with his family and friends, and some of his fondest memories were of traveling adventures with his brothers Clark and Joe and Kim. He had many companion travelers such as cousins Taylor and Jenny and his best traveling buddies, Nan, Don and Kris, Suzy, Terry, and Mik and Barb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James Douglas, and Clark H; and his nephew, Mark Taylor.
Wild Bill is survived by his brother Joe Taylor (Kim Carlos) of Mesquite, Nevada; his nieces Carolyn (Mark) Dunn of Layton, Susan (Brian) Boley of Hooper, a great-niece Maddy (Jordan) Taylor of Kearns; cousins Taylor (Jennie) Wilson of Ogden, Kathy Taylor of Idaho Falls and Linda Alvarado of Roy. He is also survived by five great nieces and nephews, hundreds of friends and, finally, thousands of students from two generations whose lives have been enriched by Bill.
The family would like to thank Dr. Seth Lewis, Encompass Hospice and Visiting Angels Hospice for their kind and caring service during this difficult time. We give special thanks to his brother Joe, and his sister-in-law Kim who cared for him through this final journey. A very special thanks to Kris and Don Hall, Suzy Bonones and Jamie Boyack for the overnight stays. Thanks to Whit for his written word.
Cremation entrusted to Myers Mortuary in Ogden. Memorial Services to be determined later.
Happy Trails, Wild Bill. You were a fine, fine fiddle of a man.
