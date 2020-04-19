August 22, 1954 ~ April 16, 2020
William "Bill"^Wesley Schneiter, 65, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 22, 1954 in Bozeman, Montana, the son of Fred Ernest and Joyce Lorraine Walbert Schneiter. Bill's family moved to Ogden when he was four and he resided there most of his younger life graduating from Weber High School in 1972.
As a commercial truck driver for most of his adult life, Bill enjoyed his time on the road as he was a very deep thinker. He also enjoyed being the center of attention so time at home with family was even better. Bill loved quoting songs and movies.
He married Barbara Elizabeth Blackson on October 27, 1987 in Ogden, Utah, and they were always up for an adventure. They settled in Plain City and have been there for many years.
Bill and Barb shared the love of wildlife. They developed and worked Northern Utah Animal Rehab Center, a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center, in conjunction with the Department of Wildlife Resources. They were able to help rehabilitate many animals at their home. Bill enjoyed watching this wildlife. He also enjoyed artwork, drawing, painting, woodcarving, and glass etching, as well as leather work. Charlie Russell was his favorite artist. He had many friends in many places, and some of them were people too.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Schneiter of Plain City; children, Noelle (Larry) Christensen, Nick (Katie) Duncombe, and William L. (Brittney) Duncombe; six grandchildren; mother, Joyce Schneiter of Taylorsville, UT; siblings, Donna (Robin) Grove of Kearns, UT; DeeDee^(Mike) Koran of Craig, CO; Jody (Tom) Faulkner of Plano, TX; and Troy Schneiter of Tulalip, WA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Schneiter; and grandson, Tristen Christensen.
Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
