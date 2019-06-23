July 7, 1942 ~ June 18, 2019
William Bruce Handley passed away on June 18, 2019, at his home in Ogden, Utah, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born on July 7, 1942, in Preston, Idaho. Bruce was raised in Ogden, Utah, by his parents, Thatcher and Selma Handley.
After graduating from Ogden High School, where he had been a football star, musician and an accomplished student, Bruce left Ogden to play football for BYU for two years, but the lure of the Wildcats drew him back home. He became a serious student at Weber State and decided to play his last two years of athletic eligibility as a Wildcat. While attending Weber State, he met the "best thing that ever happened to him," the love of his life, Weslynn Dowdle.
After graduating from Weber, Bruce received a National Defense Education Act (NDEA) scholarship, so he and his wife, whom he affectionately called "his Lynnie," and their two-week-old daughter, Lisa, moved to Tempe, AZ, where Bruce received his PhD from Arizona State.
In 1971, after one year of teaching at Colorado State, Bruce had the opportunity to come back to Weber. He and Lynnie were adding to their family, and they jumped at the chance to bring their kids back to Ogden. Bruce quickly earned tenure while teaching marketing and finance in the Business Administration department.
For more than four decades, Bruce was a dedicated and revered faculty member, recognized as a leader on campus. He served as the department chairman for the Business Administration Department for over 20 years and on many other committees including the Faculty Senate. Bruce embodied everything that makes Weber State great, great, great! He earned the Faculty Governance Award and the Purple Paw Award for his efforts. He loved Weber with all of his heart. There has perhaps never been a more ardent supporter of the University and everything it represents. Bruce Handley was Weber State purple through and through.
He was a giant of a man and a great person. He loved fishing and enjoyed attending all sporting events, including any WSU event, of course. Bruce especially loved soccer as a parent, grandfather, coach, referee and fan. Bruce and his Lynnie also found a passion for bingo in Vegas and traveled there often for short getaways.
One of his most endearing qualities may be that he never realized what a significant role he played in the lives of his family, friends, students, faculty, and associates throughout his life. Bruce was a trusted advisor, and he was a man of integrity. If anyone found the dial of their moral compass a little hard to read, they could talk to Bruce and he would set them on the right path. Bruce was consistent and would always state his truth, even if it went against popular belief. We will miss his jokes and quick wit that stayed with him until the very end.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Lynnie, daughter, Necia (Brad) Wiggins, sons, Mark Handley, Steven Handley, and Casey Allen, grandchildren, Kaelyn and Lance Wiggins, sisters, Carolyn Barney and Charolette Valentiner, and brother, David Handley. Bruce was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa.
We will be hosting Bruce's final "lecture" to celebrate his life on June 29, 2019, at the Weber State Lindquist Alumni Center, 1235 Village Drive, Ogden, Utah from 4-6 p.m. Your final assignment will be to share your favorite memory or life lesson from Bruce. Remarks and memories will begin at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Weber State Memorial fund in the name of Bruce Handley. Mail to: WSU Development Office, Hurst Center, 1265 Village Drive, Ogden, Utah 84408-4018
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: