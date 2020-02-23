May 9, 1926 ~ January 26, 2020
William Carl Hartmann (93) passed away on January 26, 2020, at Peach Tree Assisted Living. Bill was born May 9, 1926, in Ogden, Utah.
He was one of four brothers. He married Donna Lee Sams on January 25, 1947.
He served in the U.S. Navy in 1944 as a Seabee in the Philippines and China during World War II. Bill was honored by going with the Utah Honor Flight to Washington DC in May 2016. He owned his own Plumbing Co. in Ogden for many years. He then worked as Project Manager for the State of Utah and worked for Ogden City. He was a hard worker all his life. He loved to hunt, fish, and golf...with a "Hole in One" in Atlanta Georgia. He enjoyed membership in the Elks and Weber Clubs. Bill loved when they traveled in their Motor home to Yuma, AZ and many other trips.
He is survived by his four children: Cary Hartmann, Jill (Lonny) Jacobs, Jack (Connie) Hartmann, and Sheila (Tony) Novotny, 11 Grandchildren, and 21 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna and brothers Darwin and Robert.
A Memorial will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at the Burch Creek Ward at 3680 Eccles Ave., Ogden. Upon his request, his body was donated to the University of Utah School of Medicine Donors Program for medical study and research.