May 15, 1933 ~ December 30, 2019
William David Ernst passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home in the company of his loving family.
William "Bill" was born May 15, 1933, in Ashland, Pennsylvania to parents William T. Ernst and Betty Smith.
Bill was raised in the coal mining region of Central Pennsylvania. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1951. After joining the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1952, he married his first wife Nancy Jane Trometter.
Bill served in the USAF Security Service from 1952 to 1960. In addition to field assignments at both Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Hickam Air Force Base (AFB), Hawaii, and Headquarters USAF in Europe, Ramstein AFB Germany, he served at USAF Headquarters Security Service, the National Security Agency and the Air Force Indication Center at HQ USAF.
In 1962, Bill began his civilian career in Contracting at Olmstead Air Force Base, Pennsylvania. In 1965 he moved to Ogden, where he joined the Directorate of Contracting and Manufacturing at the Ogden Air Logistics Center (ALC), Hill Air Force Base where he held numerous positions of increasing authority. In 1986 he was promoted to Senior Executive Service (SES) and accepted assignment at Warner-Robbins Air Logistics Center, Robbins AFB, Georgia. After losing his first wife to cancer, Bill married the former Judy Barrow. In 1989, Bill returned to Ogden ALC, where he served the remainder of his career until retiring in 1993.
Over the course of his career Bill attended numerous training programs and received many noteworthy and meritorious honors and awards. He graduated Cum Laude from then Weber State College in 1980 earning a Bachelors's Degree in Logistics Management. In 1986 he completed the program for Senior Officers in National Security at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.
Complimenting his distinguished career, Bill was a loving and committed family man. Active and competitive throughout his life, he enjoyed sports (especially golf), outdoor activities and spending time with family. He was caring and generous; always willing to volunteer and help family, friends, neighbors and community. Scholarly and artistic, Bill was also a voracious reader and enjoyed railroad modeling and painting; his works will be a lasting family legacy.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Jill (Keith) Blazer, Cindee (Jim) Colby, Kari (Brody) Kimose; and sons, David Ernst and William (Cristiana) Ernst. Blessed with a large family, Bill's memory will live on with his wife, children, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and seven siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy.
As a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, his presence, influence, and inspiration will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, West Warren Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the charity of your choice.
