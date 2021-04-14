William Dennis Wright
June 14, 1947 - April 10, 2021
William Dennis Wright, 73, of American Fork, passed away peacefully April 10, 2021 in Lehi Utah. Born June 14, 1947 in Ogden Utah the son of Elliott Scoville Wright and Grace Nelson. He married Carolyn Jonsson December 19, 1969 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Dennis was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, including Patriarch and a Bishop within the St Louis North Stake, MO and Branch Pres at Bel Air Senior Living of American Fork UT. As an accomplished musician he was a former member of the Tabernacle Choir. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn and children Wendy(Matthew)Turnbaugh, Steven(Tammi)Wright, Lisa(Darren)King, Lindsay(Gary)Griffiths, 11 grandchildren and his siblings, Dr. Nelson(Nancy)Wright, and Clair-Ann(Arlan)Rasmussen. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held Friday April 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at the American Fork 38th Ward 239 East 1100 South, American Fork. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Friday prior to the services from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church. To attend the viewings please see the the SignUp Genius link below his obituary at andersonmortuary.com. A livestream link to view the funeral will be on the mortuary website. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery.