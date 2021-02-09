William Edward Howell
1926 ~ 2021
William Edward Howell, passed away on February 1st, 2021. He was 94 years young. He was born on Sept. 8th, 1926 in Roanoke, VA, to Okey Tell Howell & Lizzie Daniel, the third of five children. He grew up in Huddleston, VA and attended Huddleston High School, because of WWII, he joined the Navy at age 17 and served in the Atlantic aboard the USS Pope DE-134, a ship that was involved in the capture of the U-505 on June 4th 1944. After he was discharged from the Navy, he returned home to complete his high school education, graduating in 1947.
He excelled as a catcher for a baseball team, and was almost drafted to play for a Major League Team, but decided to go to College instead. He attended Phillips Business College in Lynchburg, VA. Later he went to Kansas City, MO for further education. He then went to work for Western Electric installing telephone offices equipment. It was during this time that he met Billie Dulaney, who was an elevator operator in the building that he was working in. After 6 weeks of dating, they were married on May 14th, 1948, and were inseparable to this day.
They lived in Kansas City, MO for a few years, moving from there to Altavista, VA, then to Arlington, VA where he and a friend were going to build and operate a mobile home park, but fate intervened and in 1954 an opportunity arose to own and operate (with Guy Wight) the Alpine Rose Lodge in Brighton UT, a ski resort, they then moved from Virginia to Utah to operate the lodge. They sold the lodge in 1959 and was offered a job selling cars in Salt Lake City. He was then offered the job as branch manager of Acme Fence Company in Ogden, rising to the position of Vice President of American Fence Company, Utah division, with the home office located in Phoenix, AZ retiring from there in 1991. They then moved to Mesa, AZ where he lived until his passing.
He was Past President of Ogden Rotary Club, in Utah 1988-89, and enjoyed attending makeup meetings all over the world. Also was Past President of International Fence Industry Association, was a member of the Ogden Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, and Elks International.
He and Billie enjoyed all aspects of life, by camping with their family, traveling all over the world. He enjoyed fly fishing on the Madison River in West Yellowstone, MT, Henry's Lake in North East Idaho, Fontenelle Reservoir in Wyoming, hunting deer in northern Utah, and antelope in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Another pastime was pheasant hunting in Idaho with his friends and family along with his bird dog Benny. Fishing at Wildhorse Reservoir and Wilson Reservoir in Nevada with Billie's Sister and Brother in Law. They thoroughly enjoyed their RV's, driving them from San Carlos, Mexico, to Alaska to help with Habitat for Humanity to build a house, as far east as Newfoundland, Canada, and all of the lower 48 states.
He is survived by Billie, his wife of 72 years, their three sons David of Roy, UT, Mike (Judy) of West Haven, UT, and Kevin (Laura) of Davenport, IA. he had 3 Grandchildren, Michelle, Tyson, and Travis, 5 great grandchildren. Brother in Law Kenneth Plymale of Huddleston, VA, Sister in Law, Polly Howell of Bedford County, VA, several Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by his Parents Okey and Lizzie Howell, his sisters Esther (Ben) Blankenship, Loretta (Kenneth) Plymale, brothers Ralph, and Alfred (Polly) Howell
No Service is planned at this time, interment at a later date at Mt Horeb Cemetery in Huddleston, memorials can be made to your local Disabled American Veterans.