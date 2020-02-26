William Edward Strasbaugh

March 14, 1945 ~ February 22, 2020
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother William Strasbaugh died peacefully at his home in Ogden, in the early morning of Saturday, February 22nd. He was surrounded by his loving family and serenaded into the hereafter by his grandsons playing their string instruments. William "Butch" Strasbaugh was born March 14, 1945, in Vancouver Washington, the second of six children.
Not long after he was born, the family moved to the White Center area of Seattle, where he lived until he enlisted in the U.S .Air Force in 1963.
What followed was a long and honored career in the military, with service including tours in Vietnam and both Gulf Wars. Among the many honors he received were the Air Force Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism as well as a Purple Heart. He served in several roles in active duty as well as reserve and National Guard units until his retirement in 1993.
Upon his return from Vietnam, Bill married the love of his life Marie Kruszewski in 1967 and spent the next almost 53 years devoting himself to her and their four girls, Jennifer, Melissa, Angela, and Erin.
Bill most loved spending time with his family and extended family, and he spent every opportunity he could being with them. In his retirement, he was also an accomplished author with several published novels, often with subject matter drawn from his military career and life experiences. He also enjoyed gardening and maintaining his spotless home, a practice he had always done during the girls'^formative years with their accompaniment to teaching them self-sufficiency.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Marie, his children Jennifer, Melissa, Angela (Steve), and Erin; his grandchildren Vanessa, David, Evan, Kameron, Meagan, Mallori and Adam; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Cindy Vick and brothers Robert Strasbaugh and Jay Strasbaugh. He was preceded in death by his sisters Virginia Woody and Charlotte Bond.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in William's name to Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a local food pantry, or any other charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Father Charles Cummins for his faith and support over the last many years and especially during the last two weeks of Bill's life.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's church in Ogden at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, with a military burial to follow at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. Refreshments will also be served at the church following the burial.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: