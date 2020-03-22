June 5, 1935 ~ March 17, 2020
NORTH OGDEN - William Ellery Tremaine, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
William was born June 5, 1935, in Idaho Falls, ID, a son of Ellery George and Adeline Francis Allenburg Tremaine.
He married Kae J. Jensen on June 7, 1957, in the Logan Temple. Kae passed away on April 24, 2005. William married Shirlene Pace and she passed away in 2010.
William was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. William served in many callings.
He was a meat cutter for 18 years for Swifts and Parks. William worked as a Journeyman Lineman and Foreman for Utah Power and Light for 30 years while also owning and operating his own business for 12 years Tremaine's Tree Service.
William enjoyed fishing, traveling, boating, and water skiing. He loved spending time with his grandsons.
William is survived by his son, Todd William (Janice) Tremaine; grandsons, Jake (Tiff) Tremaine, Chad Tremaine, and Ty Tremaine; and granddaughter, Aviana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kae J. Tremaine; wife, Shirlene Tremaine; parents; brother, Jack Tremaine; and half- sister, Dorthy Tremaine.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at: