September 19, 1923 ~ October 13, 2019
Dr. William Gassert, a long-time resident of Huntsville and Ogden, died October 13, 2019.
In 1948 he was married to Roberta Williams of Ardmore, OK. She died in 1987. Their son Bill died in 2010.
Dr. Gassert retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1969, after a 20-year flying career. He then earned a doctoral degree from Washington State University and subsequently held teaching positions at the University of Georgia (Athens); Metropolitan State University (Denver), and at Weber State University. He was a long-time member of the National Ski Patrol and for ten years was a volunteer driver for The Ride.
A Memorial will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the home of Ryan and Melinda Williams, 3252 South 2850 West, West Haven, Utah, 84401 (801-731-5907) from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please join us with good memories.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: