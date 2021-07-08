William Hazelwood, Sr.
1928 ~ 2021
William Hazelwood, Sr. passed away on July 5, 2021. Bill was born in Sheffield, Alabama in 1928.
Bill married the love of his life Marte for 70 wonderful years.
Bill was deeply loved by his two children, his son Bill Jr. of Clearfield and wife Ella. Grandchildren Tiffany Thornock and Brandi Spendlove. His daughter Sheila Hazelwood Goodfellow of Browns Point, Washington and husband Jim. Grandchildren Ryan And Cody Goodfellow.
Bill was a veteran of World War II.
Bill loved to go boating with his family and friends.
Bill always has a funny saying or story to share.
Bill and Marte are members of the Clearfield Community Church.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Deepest gratitude to Fairfield Village and CNS hospice of Layton, Utah
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.