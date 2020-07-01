1926 ~ 2020
William Henry Kennedy, 93, passed away on June 24, 2020, from complications of Covid-19 and age. He was born in Birmingham, AL to Dr. Hughes and Leona Pipes Kennedy, Jr., and was raised with his older brother, Hughes III and younger sister, Jeanette. During WWII he served in the navy as a signalman on a sub chaser in the Pacific. He attended Washington and Lee University, where he affiliated with Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.
Bill married Lorna Craddock, whom he adored throughout his life, in Ogden on May 13, 1952; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Bill was an accomplished tennis player and was proud to be the first member of the Mt. Eyrie Racquet Club in Ogden. He loved spending time at the cabin in Island Park, ID, and their many trips to Capitol Reef. He was an excellent bridge player and loved his regular game with the Wild Bunch. He devoted time and effort to the Ogden Symphony Guild, the Eccles Art Center, Union Station, and, in earlier years, to the Boy Scouts and Phi Gamma Delta.
He worked as a building contractor in Ogden and was a skilled carpenter. He later served many years as a contract negotiator at Hill Air Force Base.
Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorna, Salt Lake City; four children, Kathy Reese (Neil), Salt Lake City; Crad, (Francine Funk), Providence Forge, VA; Hank (Cindi Highlander), Park City and Leigh Clark (Gary), Green Cove Springs, FL; his sister, Jeanette Hancock (James), 13 grandchildren and 10 1/2 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the entire staff at the William Christoffersen VA Home for the loving care they provided.
A happy and raucous celebration of Bill's life will be held when it is once again safe to gather together.
Condolences may be shared at: