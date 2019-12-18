November 21, 1934 ~ December 15, 2019
William J. Boyle, 85, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. In 1961 he married Karen Winn. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple.
Bill proudly served his country in the US Army and the National Guard.
He followed his interest and passion, working in the automotive repair industry his entire career.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including Bishop and Stake High Council.
He is survived by his wife, three children: Blair (Malynda), Lisa (Dennis), and Shelly (Delyn); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Plain City 6th Ward, 2280 North 3600 West, Plain City, Utah
Friends may call at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to services 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Plain City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.
