William James Critchlow III
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather William James Critchlow III died August 3, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
Bill was born December 12, 1929 to William James Critchlow, Jr. and Anna Taylor Critchlow in Ogden, Utah. Bill graduated from Ogden High and Weber College, then served an LDS mission to Sweden.
Upon his return, Bill married his high school sweetheart Peggy Marie Wood on June 10, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Washington DC, where Bill attended George Washington University, graduating with both his BA in History and a Juris Doctorate with honors. Following Peg's death, Bill married Raelene Sommers Brian on Dec 22, 1994 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Bill worked at Commercial Security Bank as Vice President and Senior Trust Officer, then joined a law partnership in 1965. Bill practiced law until his retirement in 2014.
Bill passionately served his community and church. He was a founder of the Weber State College Foundation, the WSU Honors Program, and WSU Storytelling Festival. He developed the Bicentennial Fine Art Collection for Weber State College, was an instigator of Fort Buenaventura, and sponsored the Critchlow Historical Lecture Series at Weber State University. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Weber State University and was named one of its 100 Outstanding Alumni. Bill served as national president of the Sons of Utah Pioneers and president of the Utah Society Sons of American Revolution. He served as bishop, scoutmaster, and gospel doctrine instructor among many church callings. He and Raelene served a mission to St. George, Utah, where Bill was Director of the St. George Temple Visitors' Center and Historical Sites.
Bill was a gentleman whose character and conduct were above reproach. He loved his family, his faith, his heritage, and a good story.
Bill is survived by his wife Raelene, six of his children, Cydney (Scott) VanDyke; Kjerstin (Hal) Shepherd; Charles Timothy (Erin) Critchlow; Tamra Critchlow; Michele (Mark) VanDyke; and Jenilyn (Brad) Wilson; five step-children, Susan (Curtis) Tingey; Karen (Brad) Timothy; Scott (Sue) Brian; Mike (Ann) Brian; and Tyler (Toni) Brian; 44 grandchildren, and 66 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, his son William James Critchlow IV, his parents, and siblings.
Viewings will be held Thursday Aug. 6 from 6-8 pm and Friday Aug. 7 from 9:40-10:40 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd in Ogden. Due to pandemic conditions, a family-only funeral will be held Aug. 7 at 11 am. A live stream of the funeral will be available at myers-mortuary.com.
Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
The family is especially appreciative of the compassionate care extended to Bill by Raelene, and the staff at both Creekside Senior Living and Bristol Home Health and Hospice. Thank you for loving him as we do when we could not be with him.