September 27, 1948 ~ October 31, 2019
William Jaren Tolman, 71, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born September 27, 1948, in Ogden, Utah, to Jaren W. and Maurine B. Hill Tolman.
He was raised and educated in Clearfield, graduating from Clearfield High School.
He served his country in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborn during Vietnam.
On March 2, 1985, Bill married Margo Northey in Clearfield, Utah. They are the parents of one son, Tysen Tolman and one grandson, Dante.
He worked at Hill Air Force Base. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing with his son, and being "PaPa",^to his grandson.
Bill is survived by his wife, Margo, Clearfield; two sons, Tysen Tolman, Clearfield; Jason Tolman, Layton; one grandson, Dante Collingwood; and two brothers, JD and Rick Tolman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Syracuse Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: