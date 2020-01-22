WILLIAM JOHN (BILL) SAMSON

July 23, 1926 ~ January 18, 2020
Bill was born on July 23, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph Peter Samson and Albertine Rebecca Grenier. He was the youngest of nine children.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 in the Pacific Campaign. His ship the USS Louisville spear headed the largest surface engagement of World War II. Upon his release from the Navy in 1946 he came to Utah and on October 23, 1946, married Ruth Jean Benson. They were married 67 years at the time of Ruth's passing on April 17, 2013. In 1951 he was recalled into the United States Air Force.
He was the proud father of one son, James Novak (Pat) and five daughters, Pamela Campbell (Scott), Randee Nielson (Eddie), Shelley Bambrough (Dee), Tonja Gardiner (Don) and Billie Jean Stokes (Mike), 25 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1946 and served in three bishoprics and as Bishop of the Kanesville 2nd Ward. He served faithfully in many capacities and was active in Scouting and served on two High Councils. In 1994, he and Ruth were called to serve in the Wellington, New Zealand Mission. They served on both the North and South Islands. They also served an inner city mission in Ogden.
Throughout Bill's life he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandsons and sons-in-laws. He loved the mountains and camping which resulted in a lot of time spent outdoors with the ones he loved. Some great stories have come out of those trips.
At the time of his passing he resided at the Haven at Sky Mountain in Hurricane, Utah. He was preceded in death by his wife, three granddaughters and eight siblings. He will leave a huge hole in our family.
A special thanks to all of the staff and residents at the Haven. Bill absolutely loved the people there.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the West Haven Ward, 3628 South 2700 West. The family will meet with friends on Friday, January 24th from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
