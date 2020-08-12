William Kopinski
Ogden - William Kopinski, 79, died Thursday July 30, 2020. He was born May 9, 1941. Will Kopinski, Son, Brother, Husband and Father, leaves the love of life his wife Karen (Thompson) Kopinski. He was a father to three sons Todd Kopinski, Jeff Kopinski, and Kevin Kopinski and is preceded in death by one son Ricky Kopinski; a brother to Doris, Kenny and Donald Kopinski; and a dad to Mike, Steve, Brett and Mitch Hales.
Born and raised in Ogden then later in life he worked and traveled throughout the Rocky Mountain States and lived in Montana and Idaho. Will has always loved the west with the abundance of wildlife and beauty and also had a passion for horses. He owned several Quarter horses and participated in the Cutter Races and horse racing. After working many years in the Commercial Sheet metal Industry he finally retired to enjoying his family and fly fishing on the Henry's Fork and South Fork rivers.
Celebration of his Life will be August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to noon at Aaron's Mortuary, 496-24th ST Ogden, UT 84401.
