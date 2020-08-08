William Kopinski
Ogden-William Kopinski, 79, died Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born May 9, 1941. Will Kopinski, son, brother, husband and father, leaves the loves of life, his Wife Karen (Thompson) Kopinski; three Sons: Todd Kopinski, Jeff Kopinski, Kevin Kopinski. He is preceded in death by one son, Ricky Kopinski.
Born and raised in Ogden then later in life he worked and traveled through-out the Rocky Mountain states and lived in Montana and Idaho. Will has always loved the West with the abundance of wildlife and beauty and also had a passion for horses. He owned several Quarter horses and participated in the Cutter Races and horse racing. After working many years in the commercial sheet metal industry he finally retired to enjoying his family and fly fishing on the Henry's Fork and South Fork Rivers.
A Celebration of his Life will be held August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to noon at Aaron's Mortuary ,496 24th St, Ogden, UT 84401.
Go rest on that high mountain - Vince Gill
Love without end, Amen - George Straight
You should be here - Cole Swindell
How can I help you say goodbye - Patty Loveless
Dust in the wind - Kansas
Daddy's Hands - Holly Dunn
I'll cross over Jordan someday - Johnny Cash
