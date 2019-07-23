December 22, 1956 ~ July 20, 2019
William L. Surgeon, 62, went home to his Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born December 22, 1956, the son of William H. and Frederica McCallister Surgeon in Indianapolis, Indiana.
William served in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Marsha Hudson on January 1, 1974, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
William was a member of Faith Baptist Church and on the church safety team.
He loved fishing, hunting, Nascar, and football.
He is survived by his wife Marsha.
Preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Dawn.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
