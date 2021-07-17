William Lee Lujan Jr.
June 7, 1958 - July 1, 2021
Things My Father Taught Me
By Pamela Joyce Randolph
"He taught me how to recognize, the wrong things from the right, and chased away the monsters, so his child could sleep at night.
When I fell down, he picked me up, and brushed away my tears.
Then taught me how to stand my ground, and face my fiercest fears.
He helped me pave the boulevard, and then let me find my way.
The rules of life he taught me,are a part of me today."
On July 1, 2021 our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, was called home to his final resting place. William was the eldest son of William Lee Lujan Sr. and Merla (Tanner) Lujan born on June 7, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended South High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart Mabel. Although the marriage didn't last long, his life was forever changed, when God blessed their lives with two wonderful daughters, and raising his girls became his sole purpose in life.
Our father was proceeded in death by his parents William and Merla, as well as his sister Vicky. He was survived by his daughters Jessica and Amanda Lujan, grandchildren Sedelia, Quiana, Isaiah, great grandson Elias, sisters Connie (Dave), Debra (Pedro), Misty (Shane), and brothers Richard (Katrina), David (Lisa), Alan (Diana), Leonard (Vicky).
William loved the outdoors! He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved to travel. When going on road trips, the scenic route was the only one to take! He always said that he wanted to go everywhere and see everything and now he finally can! His journey has just begun.
Butterfly Kisses, always and forever!