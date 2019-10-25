January 25, 1932 ~ October 23, 2019
"Together Again"^
William Lyle Busby, passed away on October 23, 2019, in Tremonton, Utah at age 87. He was born on January 25, 1932, in Perry, Utah to Rollie Busby and LaVerne Tippets Busby. Dad's father passed away when dad was three years of age leaving him to be raised by his mother. Dad graduated from Box Elder High School and married Lois Fay Jones in 1950. They were in an auto train accident while on their honeymoon where she passed away.
Dad then married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Johnstun on September 14, 1951, in the Logan Temple. He lived in Logan, Kaysville, Collinston, and East Garland. He enlisted in the Army and was deployed stateside during the Korean conflict. During his life dad was employed at Hill Air Force Base, Thiokol, Sperry Univac, Cache Valley Dairy, and La-Z-Boy. Dad loved to camp and fish and we spent many memorable times in the mountains and by the rivers of Idaho and Utah.
Dad knew how to fix anything. He was the family mechanic who was always working on our autos and appliances.
Dad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where over the years he served as Ward Clerk several times. He was a natural.
Mother passed away in 2009. Dad then married Betty Rae Johnstun on April 30, 2010. They cared for each other until she died on April 14, 2015.
Dad was preceded in death by brothers, Lynn and Granville, sister Ruth Tippetts, wife, Lois Fay Jones, wife, Shirley Jean Johnstun, wife, Betty Rae Johnstun, daughter Marla Jean Busby, granddaughter Whitney Roe, and great-granddaughter Clara Ann Clark.
Dad is survived by his children: Susan Roberts (Larry), Steven (Jolene), Kelly (Terry), Kathleen Roe (Dennis), Pamela Johnson (Ron), Sharon (Jon), Jared (Myriam). 29 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at 10:00 - 11:30 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019, Beaver Dam Church (16025 North Beaver Dam Road). Service will follow at noon.
Online condolences can be made at: