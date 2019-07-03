August 4, 1929 ~ June 30, 2019
"Together Again"
William Martinsen, of Layton, Utah, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, after a short battle with internal infections.
William was born to Leamon and Verna Martinsen on August 4, 1929, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho area.
There he had a happy childhood living on a family farm with his parents and five siblings: Betty, Jack, Don, Marjorie, and Jim.
It was on the farm that William learned how to do an honest day's work. He learned to work hard, do the job right, then go find another job to do. This was William's motto throughout his life.
William loved to work with his hands, and he learned at a young age to build it if you don't have it. He took this love of tinkering and building into his mechanical career in the Air Force. William was enlisted in active duty for the United States Air Force for 20 years. He began his career working on planes, and then he moved on to be a mechanic for Minute Man Missiles. After active duty, William continued to work for the Air Force, for more than 20 years, in civil service.
One of the pivotal moments in William's life was when he met Viola Marguerite Thomas. It took some convincing, but Viola was soon won over by William, and they were married September 12, 1953, at Forbes Air Force Base in Kansas. William and Viola were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and for all eternity.
They both encouraged the best from each other, and they were married over 50 years, until Viola returned to her Father in Heaven on August 26, 2012. William and Viola had four children: Mark (Jean) Martinsen, Cathy (Daniel) Glade, Carol (Steven) Brusch, Judy (Mark) Etter and their adopted daughter, Thelma (Ben) Sorenson. They were blessed to have 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
William loved his family, and he was faithful to his Heavenly Father. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He dedicated his time and energy to serve the Lord. He served in Cub Scouts, Scouts, Sunday School and Priesthood Quorum Presidencies, Bishoprics, and High Councils. One of his favorite callings was serving with Viola as a temple worker at the Ogden Temple. He loved the temple and the people whom he worked with.
William loved gardening, fishing, working with wood, and being a tease. No one was safe from his teasing, not even the cats and dogs. He loved his family and loved ones and enjoyed a good BBQ while talking with friends and family.
William was an upfront kind of guy who would work his heart out for you if you were down on your luck. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. But he is dancing with Viola again for all eternity; he is home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends and family may visit Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
