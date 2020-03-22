William N. Harris "Bill"^passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 19, 2020, due to health conditions. Bill was born on April 8, 1931, to David O. Harris and Vera Mae Parker in Layton, Utah.
As soon as Bill graduated from Weber High School, at age 17, Bill enlisted in the U.S Navy and served four years during the Korean War, by the age 21 he met Billie Mae Williams which he married on June 18, 1951, they were married for 67 years at the time of Billie Mae's passing on October of 2018.
While working at Hill Air Force Base as a Maintenance Scheduler he graduated from Weber State College with a degree in accounting. He was an avid home accountant keeping books on personal and farm expenditures. He later retired after 35 years of service.
Bill enjoyed fishing, from trolling at Flaming Gorge Reservoir to fly fishing the Missouri River. After Bill's retirement, he and Billie Mae traveled around the country extensively in their motor home. He spent many years coaching little league baseball, in Kaysville, Utah.
His life passion was raising and training horses. He loved trail riding, and also competed in the professional Rodeo Circuit.
Bill and Billie Mae raised five boys, David (Colleen), Bobby (Wanda), Teddy (Sindi), Mike (Miranda), and Ricky (Kris).
He is survived by his sons, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob (Bonnie), Joe (Maiken); sister, Lila Jean King.
Preceded in death by his wife, Billie Mae; his parents and four brothers, and two sisters.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery.
