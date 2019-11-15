April 30, 1952 ~^November 13, 2019
William Neil Gooch, 67, passed away on November 13, 2019, in his home following an extended illness. William was born April 30, 1952, to Porter and Melba Gooch in Ogden, Utah.
William was married to Dianna and together they had a wonderful blended family filled with lots of love.
William grew up on a farm in Harrisville where he stayed his entire life. He enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, camping, golfing and his cows. He loved spending time with his family and putting them to work whenever he could.
William worked for the State of Utah with UDOT for 33 years, ending with the project manager. After he retired, he worked for CRS Engineering as a project manager until his health wouldn't allow him to work any longer. He leaves a legacy of hard work and love behind him.
William is survived by his wife, Dianna Gooch; brothers, Melvin (Shirley) Gooch, Gaylon (Billy) Gooch; and children: Jason, Jon (Liz) Gooch, Tyler (Carissa) Buck, Sunee (Riley) Jones, Ashlee Gooch, Megan (Tyson) Hales and Bumbles Gooch; and 19 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Melba Gooch; sisters Carol (Bob) Davies, Melba Jo (Warren) Shuman, Geraldine (Grant) Andersen; and daughter, Tricia Gooch.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 -^36th St., Ogden, UT, with Funeral Services Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Dedication of the grave will take place at 3:00 p.m., at the Richmond City Cemetery.
A special thanks to the Hospice Signature workers for their kindness and help during this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: