William Stonega "Stoney" Bowden
William Stonega "Stoney" Bowden passed peacefully Thursday, January 28, at the age of 73. He leaves behind six children, Curt (and Kathy), Corey, Jolyne (and Mark), Jennifer, Torey and Mitch; thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one sister, and his brother, William (and Sally) Petty; as well as the love of his life, Bonnie Osiek Bowden, after 31 years of marriage.
He will likely be remembered most of all for his sense of humor. He enjoyed debating the finer things in life such as Peyton Manning over Tom Brady or John Cena over CM Punk, and being able to name every actor from any show he watched. Stoney had expertise in researching and discovering family history, and enjoyed working more vocations than can be listed, perhaps most proudly owning his own print shop, before retiring in his late forties.
Upon passing he will join eight of ten siblings, his parents, Leslie and Delores Bowden; and resume bantering with his mother-in-law. He will also be reunited with Elvis Presley, his prized bulldogs Rocky and Clubber, as well as all eleven different dogs he named Pudgy.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
He will be remembered, loved, and missed.
See you in the morning, Stoney.
