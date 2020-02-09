June 28, 1934 ~ February 5, 2020
William "Ted"^Wright, 85, passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1934, to Edd and Ruth (Anderson) Wright, in Ogden, Utah. Ted attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School.
He married Joan E. Maero on March 14, 1952. Together they had two children, Debra (Wright) Moss and Daniel (Julie) Wright.
He enjoyed skiing, camping, fishing, hunting, and time with his family. He was retired from the U.S. Govt. Civil Service and worked at H.A.F.B. retiring in 1987. After retirement, Ted dedicated a lot of his time and assistance in helping their children grow and build their businesses.
Ted is survived by his wife, Joan of 68 years; his children and grandchildren, Angee (Jeff) Stock, Kelly (Jackie) Moss, Jenny (Ryan) Rackham, Jed Wright, Colton (Brittnie) Wright, eight great-grandchildren; one brother, George (Nila) Wright; and one sister, Sharyl Kincaid (deceased).
Private services were held per Ted's request on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
We would like to offer a special thank you to "Nurse Deb"^ our angel and the staff at Quail Meadows, especially Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, please take your loved ones to dinner and leave a generous tip or donate to JDRF or charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at: