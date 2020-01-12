April 4, 1944 ~ January 8, 2020
Willie B. Daniels Jr., 75, our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother passed away on January 8, 2020. He was born April 4, 1944, in Hartford, Alabama to Nellie Ruth Neal and Willie B. Daniels Sr.
In his younger years, he moved to Utah. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School. During his school years, he ran track and played football. Willie served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps, during Vietnam, "Sempre Fi"
After serving in the Marine's Willie attended Weber State and later attended University of Berkley.
Willie was a member of The Baptist church.
He worked as a Master Machinist at Mare Island Naval Ship Yard, Rockwell and other various places in Utah.
He is survived by his children Kimberly Morgan, Crystal (Edward) Glass, Leslye (Ruel) Olsen, Richard Michael Daniels, Stephanie Vallejo, Venessa (Lewis) Simon, Robert (Jessica) Daniels, Melissa (Barry) Blanken; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister Debra (Johna) Daniels, brother Anthony "Tony" Daniels. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Eric Daniels, brothers James Arthur, Johnny Mack and Dennis Daniels.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Military Honors will be accorded.
The family would like to give special thanks to U of U staff on the 4th floor, the palliative and hospice care and Dr. Tiffany Volden and her care team.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: