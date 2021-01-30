Willie Clarence "Tank" Washington
Willie Clarence "Tank" Washington born 8 November 1952 to Willie Ivery and Gennie Mae Washington, passed away peacefully on 27 January 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He attended Union Springs Elementary, South Highland Jr. High where he was on the football team and earned his nickname "Tank," and later graduated from Carver High School. During his life he lived in Alabama, New York, and Utah, where he finally settled and decided to build his life. Willie married the love of his life Lori Clements on 9 June 1984 and shared 4 beautiful children whom he cherished.
Willie enjoyed fishing, going to the swap meet, playing softball, and dancing, but most of all spending time with his family. He had a contagious laugh that would brighten anyone's day and will always be remembered for his warm and inviting smile.
He is survived by his wife Lori; daughters Tara Washington, Kami Washington, Ashley (Andreka Gershon) Moody; his son Aaron Washington and his 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. His brothers and sisters, William Washington, Lizzie Washington, Nettie (Cornelius) Boyd, Eddie (Jane) Washington, Erma Washington, Alfred Washington, Anthony Ivery, Janice Ivery, Willie (Sandra) Ivery, Thomas (Sandra) Ivery, Nicole (Jerome) Monroe, Gerald (Precious) Ivery, Will (Valerie) Herron, Johnny Frank Holmes, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Leon Pierce, and Bennie Washington, several aunts, uncles and beloved nieces.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 and prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Mortuary.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Everest Home Health and Hospice especially to Shalee and Martha.