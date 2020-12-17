Willie Mae Johnson
1930 ~ 2020
Willie Mae Johnson passed away December 13, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born November 10, 1930 to Willie Parks and Lillian Lou Ware. She was a resident at South Ogden Post Acute Care.
Willie was a member of the Church of God in Christ and attended Griffin Memorial, she served as a Mother Missionary. She retired from McKay Dee Hospital and was a gold star employee. Willie collected Beanie Babies, she loved shopping, crafting and cooking for people at church. She would help feed and serve the homeless.
Willie is survived by her children; living in Georgia are Betty Roundtree, Anne Roundtree, Pam Bird, Larry Bird; living in Utah are Phyllis (Jacade) Lewis, Greg (Jodi) Johnson, Donald (Ronnie) Johnson, and Susan (Quan) Brown, Shawn (Jill) Johnson and Theodore (Virginia) Johnson.
She is survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Joseph Bird, and siblings.
The family would like to thank South Ogden Post Acute, especially Melissa, Joanna and Jenna. Willie will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing prior from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at Griffin Memorial, 2424 E Avenue, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be Friday, December 18, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Funeral services will be livestreamed, go to Willie's obituary on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.