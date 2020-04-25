1939 ~ 2020
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Wilma Clauson Keyes, age 80, of Syracuse, Utah completed her earthly life, succumbing to a bout of pneumonia.
Wilma was born November 5, 1939, to Melville and Ruby (North) Clauson in Brigham City, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School and married Thomas Keyes in 1957. Together they lived in Ogden, New York, Colorado, Northern California, Nevada and Utah. Wilma had a deep love for her family and enjoyed many activities of grandchildren. She made every holiday a special occasion with gifts and had a talent to never miss a birthday or anniversary by sending a hand-written note. Wilma was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent many hours on family history.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, by her son Michael (Julie) Keyes, by one grandson and six granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, her daughter, Lauri Coffey (2005) and her son, Kenneth Keyes (2017).
No public viewing or funeral will be held because of the COVID-19 virus restrictions. Interment will be at the Syracuse City Cemetery with services provided by Russon Brothers Mortuary.
Online guest book at:www.russonmortuary.com