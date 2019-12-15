July 21, 1922 ~ December 8, 2019
Our loving mother, Wilma Dolores Schwin passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. She was born on July 21, 1922 in Exline, Iowa and raised by loving parents, William Robert Maxwell and Florence Maxwell.
Dolores married Paul Schwin on June 1, 1941 and had two daughters, Roberta and Linda.
Dolores was educated in Exline, Iowa and after receiving certification from her high school she began teaching school at 18 years of age.
She went on to attend William Penn College to obtain her teaching credentials in Iowa. She taught in a one-room schoolhouse teaching grades 1 through seven, then in a two-room schoolhouse, grades K through five, showing her ability to adapt to educational challenges.
The family moved to Des Moines where she worked at an insurance agency then moved to Ogden, Utah where she took additional classes at Utah State University, earning her BA degree at 40 years old.
In Ogden she taught at Lynn and Hillcrest Elementary teaching 2nd grade and sometimes 2nd and 3rd combined. She was a wonderful teacher and loved all of her students deeply.
After retirement Dolores and Paul moved to Apache Junction, AZ and then Sun City, AZ enjoying the sun and fun with friends. Paul passed away on December 22, 2000 leaving her a widow for 19 years. She was lovingly cared for by her friend Cheryl Elliott and the caretakers at The Woodmark in Sun City during her final days.
She leaves behind two daughters, Roberta (George) Moore and Linda Kelley, six grandchildren Geoffrey Schemel (Kathye), Robert Schemel (Heidi), Leslie Schemel, Jonathan Schemel (Molly), Jason Nielsen (Sara) and Alicia Vought (Travis) and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy, her husband and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are being held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary in Sun City, AZ.